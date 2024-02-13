Jimmie Johnson struggled in his first year as NASCAR team owner. Can he make Legacy a winner?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson hopes for better results in his second season as owner of Legacy Motor Club. Johnson made some big changes for his NASCAR team. Hall of Fame driver Matt Kenseth is on board as an adviser, providing guidance and strategy. John Hunter Nemechek also joined Legacy and will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet. Toyota hopes deep ties to Kenseth and fellow Legacy driver Erik Jones can accelerate the learning process in its first year as the team’s manufacturer. Nemechek and Jones are the two-driver lineup and Johnson expects to run nine Cup Series races

