Jimenez, Brown work 7 scoreless innings of relief, Oregon State eliminates Sam Houston at regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown combined to pitch seven scoreless innings of relief, Brady Kasper’s two-run single gave Oregon State the lead for good and the Beavers beat Sam Houston 3-1 in an elimination game at the Baton Rouge Regional. Oregon State, which lost 6-5 to LSU earlier. advances to face the Tigers. The Beavers need two wins — and LSU just one — to win the regional and advance to the super regionals. Mikey Kane hit and RBI double in the top of the fourth inning and scored on a two-RBI single by Brady Kasper to give Oregon State a 3-1 lead. Starter Marshall Wales gave up three runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over 5 innings for Sam Houston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.