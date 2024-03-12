Jim Ratcliffe’s minority investment in Man United cost the club nearly $44 million in fees

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe’s minority investment in Manchester United cost the club $43.78 million in fees. United’s latest quarterly results also revealed current gross debts of nearly $1 billion. British billionaire Ratcliffe last month bought a 27.7% stake in the Premier League club more than a year after American owners the Glazer family invited offers from potential buyers. United’s results stated an “exceptional” item of 9.6 million pounds ($12.28 million) for “costs incurred in relation to the Group’s strategic review and agreed sale” to Ratcliffe. United said that was on top of a $31.5 million fee to U.S. investment bank Raine Group that oversaw the deal.

