Jim Leyland’s No. 10 to be retired by Detroit Tigers on Aug. 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jim Leyland’s No. 10 will be retired by the Detroit Tigers during a ceremony on Aug. 3. His will be the 10th number retired by the team. The 79-year-old Leyland will be inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame next month, the 23rd manager in the hall. He won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons, leading the Tigers to a 700-597 record from 2006-13 and a pair of American League pennants in 2006 and 2012. His wins are third among Detroit managers, trailing Sparky Anderson’s 1,331 and Hughie Jennings’s 1,131.

