Jim Hiller will remain head coach of the Los Angeles Kings after having interim tag removed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Hiller will continue to be the Los Angeles Kings head coach after having the interim tag removed by vice president and general manager Rob Blake. The Kings were 21-12-1 in the regular season under Hiller after Todd McLellan was fired on Feb. 2. But Los Angeles was eliminated by Edmonton in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year. Los Angeles has reached the playoffs four times during Blake’s GM tenure, but failed to advance past the first round. The Kings have not won a playoff series since winning their second Stanley Cup in three years in 2014.

