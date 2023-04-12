Jim Harrick Jr., former assistant basketball coach, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Harrick Jr., who played at Pepperdine and worked as an assistant basketball coach at Georgia and several other schools, has died. He was 58. UCLA says Harrick Jr. died at his home in San Marcos, California, after battling a glioblastoma brain tumor for 2 1/2 years. His father Jim Sr. coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995. Harrick Jr. played for his father at Pepperdine. He was on his father’s staff at Rhode Island and Georgia. The younger Harrick also had assistant stints at San Diego State, Valparaiso, Marshall and Loyola Chicago.

