Jim Harbaugh’s first practice, new facility give Chargers a feeling of rebirth

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ first practice of training camp had elements of a rebirth. Not only was it the first practice under coach Jim Harbaugh, it was the team’s first workout in their new practice facility. The Chargers held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for “The Bolt” before the start of practice Wednesday, even though work is ongoing on some of the final details at the 150,000-square-foot facility built on 14 acres in El Segundo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.