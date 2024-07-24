Jim Harbaugh’s first practice, new facility give Chargers a feeling of rebirth

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs on the field during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ first practice of training camp had elements of a rebirth. Not only was it the first practice under coach Jim Harbaugh, it was the team’s first workout in their new practice facility. The Chargers held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for “The Bolt” before the start of practice Wednesday, even though work is ongoing on some of the final details at the 150,000-square-foot facility built on 14 acres in El Segundo.

