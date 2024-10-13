Jim Harbaugh misses part of Chargers’ win over Broncos for treatment of irregular heartbeat

DENVER (AP) — Jim Harbaugh listened to his heart when he began to feel off in pregame warmups. The Los Angeles Chargers coach went into the medical tent and then to the locker room in the first quarter Sunday to get checked out for an irregular heartbeat. An EKG showed his heart was back in normal rhythm and he returned to the sideline with his team already up 3-0. His team didn’t miss a beat in a 23-16 win over the Broncos. In fact, his quarterback, Justin Herbert, didn’t even know he was missing. His brother sure did, as Baltimore coach John Harbaugh cut short his postgame news conference to check in on his brother.

