Jim Harbaugh: Michigan good place to be despite challenges

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE -Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. Harbaugh has had an eventful offseason, from interviewing with the Denver Broncos to talking with the NCAA about possible violations in Michigan's football program and firing an assistant coach who was under investigation. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh says that Michigan might not be perfect, but that the football program “doesn’t get any better” compared to other programs. Since losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos and talked to the NCAA about alleged violations. He also fired an assistant coach who is under investigation by police. Harbaugh said multiple coaches on his staff had conversations with NFL teams but chose to stay at the school, adding: ““People do what they think is best for them professionally and personally.”

