Jim Harbaugh: Michigan good place to be despite challenges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh says that Michigan might not be perfect, but that the football program “doesn’t get any better” compared to other programs. Since losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos and talked to the NCAA about alleged violations. He also fired an assistant coach who is under investigation by police. Harbaugh said multiple coaches on his staff had conversations with NFL teams but chose to stay at the school, adding: ““People do what they think is best for them professionally and personally.”

