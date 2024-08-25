Jim Harbaugh lauds Justin Herbert, other Chargers players who were stuck on elevator for 2 hours

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has praised quarterback Justin Herbert and others who were stuck on an elevator for two hours at the team hotel in Dallas. The incident happened the night before a preseason game against the Cowboys. Harbaugh says “11 or 12 of our players” were on the elevator along with Jeri Fouts. She’s the wife of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts. Harbaugh says he almost ended up on the elevator that got stuck. The Chargers beat the Cowboys 26-19 in their preseason finale.

