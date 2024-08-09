Jim Harbaugh gives muted response after NCAA announces 4-year, show-cause order

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had a muted response one day after the NCAA announced a four-year, show-cause order for the former Michigan coach due to impermissible contact with recruits and players during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbaugh said after practice on Thursday that his only hope is that one day college athletics will be about what’s best for the young men and young women who participate. The show-cause order effectively bans Harbaugh from college athletics until August 2028. The recruiting case is unrelated to the NCAA’s investigation into impermissible in-person scouting and sign-stealing allegations that roiled Michigan’s 2023 championship season.

