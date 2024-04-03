Jim Harbaugh gets to work on first day of Chargers offseason program

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh didn’t waste any time on the first day of the Los Angeles Chargers offseason program. Instead of gathering the entire team together to outline expectations for the next three months, Harbaugh got the offense together to begin installing his system before the players went to a lift session in the weight room. He then met with the defense after their morning lift session. Teams with new coaching staffs are permitted to begin their offseason programs two weeks before the rest of the league. The Chargers, Atlanta and Washington started Tuesday while Carolina, New England, Seattle and Tennessee begin on April 8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.