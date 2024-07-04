Jill Ellis says allegations of poor work environment at NWSL’s San Diego Wave are ‘false’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Wave President Jill Ellis called allegations of a poor work environment made by a former employee of the National Women’s Soccer League team both “false” and “personally damaging.” Ellis released a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday in response to a social media post by Brittany Alvarado, a former video and creative manager for the team. Alvarado called on the NWSL to remove Ellis, the former coach of the U.S. women’s national team. The Wave called Alvarado’s allegations inaccurate and defamatory and said they would consider legal action. Ellis said mental health concerns are a priority for the club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.