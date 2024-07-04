Jill Ellis says allegations of poor work environment at NWSL’s San Diego Wave are ‘false’

By The Associated Press
FILE - United States head coach Jill Ellis waves to the crowd as she leaves the field after an international friendly soccer match between the United States and South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The San Diego Wave called accusations made by a former employee on social media “inaccurate and defamatory” in a statement on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Brittany Alvarado, who says she is a former video and creative manger for the team, called on the National Women's Soccer League to remove to team President Jill Ellis, the former coach of the U.S. women's national team. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamil Krzaczynski]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Wave President Jill Ellis called allegations of a poor work environment made by a former employee of the National Women’s Soccer League team both “false” and “personally damaging.” Ellis released a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday in response to a social media post by Brittany Alvarado, a former video and creative manager for the team. Alvarado called on the NWSL to remove Ellis, the former coach of the U.S. women’s national team. The Wave called Alvarado’s allegations inaccurate and defamatory and said they would consider legal action. Ellis said mental health concerns are a priority for the club.

