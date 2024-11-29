Jihad scores 20, Sanon 19 as Arizona State beats New Mexico 85-82 at Acrisure Classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 20 points, Joson Sanon added 19 and Arizona State blew a 13-point point lead before the Sun Devils beat New Mexico 85-82 at the Acrisure Classic. BJ Freeman scored 16 points for Arizona State (6-1). Alston Mason made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 23 seconds and finished with 11 points. Donovan Dent had a season-best 30 points and seven assists for New Mexico (5-2) and Mustapha Amzil scored a career-high 28 points. Jihad hit a 3-pointer and, after a New Mexico turnover, Freeman made another 3 to give Arizona State a five-point lead with 1:25 to play. Arizona State plays Saint Mary’s in the championship game. New Mexico takes on Southern California in the consolation game.

