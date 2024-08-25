Jhonkensy Noel homers again as the Guardians beat the Rangers 4-2

By BRIAN DULIK The Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, watches his sacrifice fly off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford along with Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jhonkensy Noel homered again and Matthew Boyd pitched six effective innings in his first win in more than a year, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Sunday.

Noel hit a solo shot in the second against Cody Bradford (4-2), a towering 413-foot drive to center. It was the 12th homer for the 23-year-old rookie since his June 26 debut, matching Russell Branyan for the most by a Cleveland player in his first 41 games.

Boyd (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in his third start in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander struck out four in his first win since since June 21, 2023, for Detroit against Kansas City.

Corey Seager hit a solo homer for Texas against Hunter Gaddis in the eighth, but David Fry answered in the bottom half with a drive off Matt Festa.

Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the ninth for his AL-high 38th save. It was Clase’s first save since Aug. 13 and his 25th straight conversion.

The AL Central-leading Guardians began the day with a two-game lead over Kansas City and Minnesota in the division.

José Ramírez hit a sacrifice fly and stole two bases for the Guardians. Cleveland is 2-1 on its 10-game homestand and has not lost a series to the Rangers since 2016.

Jonah Heim doubled in the fifth to cut Texas’ deficit to 2-1, plating Josh Jung. Noel scored his second run in the seventh, reaching on a third-strike wild pitch and touching the plate on a throwing error by reliever Jose Leclerc.

Bradford lost his second straight start, giving up two runs in six innings. The lefty also committed a throwing error that led to Steven Kwan scoring an unearned run.

Noel’s homer was his second in two days and the sixth in his last 11 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery) will make his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Round Rock. The 36-year-old pitched two innings, allowing one run, in his first outing for Double-A Frisco. “He feels great,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb (right fingernail) and RHP Carlos Carrasco (left hip strain) are slated to throw live batting practice this week at Progressive Field. Both starters are on the 15-day injured list, but could be activated when rosters are expanded Sept. 1.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04 ERA) faces White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series in Chicago on Tuesday.

Guardians: LHPs Logan Allen (8-4, 5.56 ERA) and Joey Cantillo (0-3, 8.47 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to pitch in a Monday doubleheader against Kansas City.

