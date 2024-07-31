Jha makes history for US in men’s table tennis, world No. 1 from China loses in round of 32

PARIS (AP) — Kanak Jha has secured the U.S. its best Olympic run in men’s table tennis by reaching the last 16 at the Paris Games. He beat Panagiotis Gionis of Greece 4-2 to top Jimmy Butler’s round-of-32 appearance at the 1992 Barcelona Games. The shock of the tournament came when world No. 1 Wang Chuqin of China lost to 26th-ranked Truls Moregard of Sweden. Luxembourg’s 61-year-old Ni Xia Lian was eliminated in women’s singles. French teenage sensation Felix Lebrun reached the last eight in the men’s singles by defeating Dimitrij Ovtcharov 4-3 despite squandering a 3-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.