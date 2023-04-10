JGR’s Christopher Bell off to near-historic NASCAR start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell is off to a fast start in his young and rising career at Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell has won five times in his first 116 starts, the latest coming on the Bristol dirt on Sunday night. That’s more than any other active driver to start their career than Brad Keselowski. Bell is also becoming the centerpiece driver for the Gibbs organization. He’s won four times the past two seasons, more than talented and successful JGR racers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Bell won a pair of playoff races last season and finished third overall.

