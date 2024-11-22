JGR announces that Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 team will get a new crew chief for 2025 NASCAR season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin will have a new crew chief in 2025. Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday that Chris Gayle will serve as the crew chief for Hamlin’s No. 11 team, with Chris Gabehart being promoted to competition director. Gayle has served as crew chief for the No. 54 team for the past two seasons. The new crew chief for the No. 54 will be announced at a later date. Both Gabehart and Gayle have been mainstays at Joe Gibbs Racing for a number of years, and both led their teams to the Cup Series Playoffs and top-15 finishes in the overall point standings.

