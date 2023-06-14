Jewell Loyd steps into more prominent role with rebuilding Seattle Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — For more than 20 seasons, Sue Bird was the face of the Seattle Storm and for two separate stretches she was joined by arguably the best players in the world at that time in Lauren Jackson and Breanna Stewart. But Seattle has now entered a different phase of the franchise after Bird retired and Stewart signed with the New York Liberty in free agency. It’s a rebuild for Seattle that is centered around Jewell Loyd, now in her ninth season. And with it comes opportunity and responsibility that Loyd hasn’t been asked to take on in the past. She’s embracing it along with a bigger role on the court. She leads the WNBA averaging nearly 25 points per game.

