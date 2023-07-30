Jewell Loyd scores 26, Jordan Horston adds 15 points as Storm beat Fever 85-62

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points with eight assists, Jordan Horston made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 15 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 85-62. Seattle, which snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak on Friday, has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Indiana has lost four games in a row and 12 of its last 13 to fall into a tie with the Storm for last in the WNBA standings — a half-game behind the Phoenix Mercury (6-18). Kelsey Mitchell hit three 3s and led the Fever with 19 points. Alliyah Boston added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

