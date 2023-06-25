Jewell Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Magbegor adds 15 points as Storm beat Mercury 97-74

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-74. Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Joyner Holmes scored a career-high 12 points for Seattle. Phoenix (2-10) got Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi back after each missed the last three games, and lost its fifth straight. The Mercury are off to their worst start since opening 2-10 in 2003, when they finished 8-26. Moriah Jefferson led Phoenix with a season-high 18 points. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, Taurasi scored 13 and Griner 11.

