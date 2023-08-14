Jewell Loyd scores 24 and Ezi Magbegor adds 17 to help Storm beat Mercury 81-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 17 points and the Seattle Storm nearly blew a 16-point halftime lead before they pulled away for an 81-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Magbegor made 8 of 13 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Kia Nurse scored 10 points and Mercedes Russell added 10 rebounds and eight points for the Storm. The Storm and Mercury are three games out of a playoff spot with a month left in the regular season. Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 25 points, including four 3-pointers.

