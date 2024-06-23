Jewell Loyd scores 16, Skylar Diggins-Smith adds 13, 8 assists as Storm beats Sun 72-61

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points and eight assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 72-61. Nneka Ogwimike also scored 13 for the Storm and Ezi Magbegor finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Sun led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter and Loyd hit two free throws to give Seattle its first lead, at 30-28, with about 2 minutes left in the half. Ogwumike hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that gave Seattle the lead for good and sparked a 12-2 run capped when Horston scored five consecutive points to make it 53-44. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Sun and Brionna Jones also scored 14 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.