Jewell Loyd leads the Storm past the Wings for the second time in three days

By The Associated Press
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) goes up to the basket against Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard, left, and guard Sevgi Uzun (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory. Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday. Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at halftime behind 13 points from Loyd. Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point lead. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point. Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.