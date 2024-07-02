Jewell Loyd leads the Storm past the Wings for the second time in three days

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory. Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday. Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at halftime behind 13 points from Loyd. Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point lead. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point. Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.