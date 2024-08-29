Jewell Loyd hits go-ahead 3 as Storm beat Dream 85-81 despite Tina Charles’ first triple-double

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 85-81 on Wednesday night despite veteran Tina Charles becoming the 18th player in WNBA history to record a triple-double. Seattle trailed 81-77 with 1:40 remaining but a bucket from Nneka Ogwumike and Loyd’s clutch triple and subsequent free throws allowed the Storm to pull out the victory. Seattle won its eighth straight home game against Atlanta. Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, secured her triple-double — the first in franchise history for Atlanta — with 1:40 left in the fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.