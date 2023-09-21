Jets’ Zach Wilson looking to leave his struggles against the Patriots in the past

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is not alone in having a tough time finding success against the New England Patriots’ defense. But the New York Jets quarterback has had some of his worst moments against Bill Belichick’s bunch. And that’s something he hopes to change Sunday when the teams square off at MetLife Stadium. Wilson is 0-4 against the Patriots including the past four losses of a 14-game skid by the Jets against their AFC East rivals. The third-year quarterback has thrown two touchdown passes with seven INTs and a passer rating of 50.6 while completing just 50.9% of his passes in those four games.

