Jets’ Zach Wilson is taking the right steps in getting his footwork down in the offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has played better in the New York Jets’ past two games after struggling in his first two starts in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers. Wilson has completed more than 70% of his passes in each of his past two starts and is moving the offense consistently and making the short throws. That was a major problem his first two NFL seasons. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett attributes the improvements to Wilson’s footwork getting better. Hackett says that helps with accuracy and consistency for a quarterback in the Jets’ style of offense.

