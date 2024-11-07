Jets’ Wilson and Adams imagined catching passes from Rodgers together during an offseason dinner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams met up for dinner during the offseason and wondered what it might be like to play together with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. The wide receivers are getting that chance now and are showing how dynamic a duo they could be. New York acquired Adams from Las Vegas on Oct. 15, reuniting the three-time All-Pro with Rodgers. In the second half of a 21-13 win over Houston last week, Wilson and Adams combined to dazzle the crowd at MetLife Stadium. The two say they hope that’s just the beginning of a productive run together.

