Jets will be without cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II against Steelers and Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets will be without cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both players were made inactive for the primetime showdown Sunday night. Reed is dealing with a groin injury suffered in a Week 6 loss to Buffalo. Carter will miss a second straight game with back issues. The Jets will be facing a Pittsburgh offense led by Russell Wilson. The 13-year veteran is expected to make his debut for the Steelers after spending most of the first six weeks recovering from a calf injury.

