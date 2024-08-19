Jets wide receiver Mike Williams hopes to take next step in return and join team drills next week

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Williams is getting closer to being a full go for the New York Jets. The veteran wide receiver was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 7 and has since been participating in individual drills at practice and running routes on the side. Williams says he’s feeling good and now has his sights set on participating in team drills next week and clearing another hurdle in his return from a torn ACL.

