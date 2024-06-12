Jets wide receiver Mike Williams expects to return from his knee injury for the start of the season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Williams has been showing up at the New York Jets’ facility and pushing through his latest round of rehabilitation with one goal in mind. The veteran wide receiver wants to put the torn ACL that cut short his season last year with the Los Angeles Chargers far behind him and catch passes on the field again. Williams says he expects to be ready for the start of the season and wants to get back to himself. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March that could be worth as much as $15 million with incentives. Williams tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 3 last season against Minnesota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.