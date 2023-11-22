Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is taking ‘a hard look’ at himself to improve ball security

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson quickly established a reputation in the NFL for making dazzling catches and being a primary playmaker for the New York Jets. The second-year wide receiver doesn’t want a few fumbles and drops the last few weeks to tarnish that. He also doesn’t it want to become a trend. Wilson had his worst game of the season last Sunday at Buffalo, where he caught two passes for 9 yards, lost a fumble and had a drop in the Jets’ 32-6 loss. He also dropped a pass two weeks ago at Las Vegas, and lost another fumble in the previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

