Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announces he’s stepping away from football

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced he is stepping away from football. The 28-year-old Davis said on Instagram he has been searching his heart what to do and feels not playing the game right now is the best decision for him. Davis was entering his third season with the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Davis didn’t use the word “retirement” in his statement but said he looks forward to spending more time with his family. Davis had missed the last week of practices because the wide receiver was “dealing with a personal matter,” according to coach Robert Saleh.

