Jets waiving QB Tim Boyle and signing QB Brett Rypien off Seahawks’ practice squad, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the moves says the New York Jets are waiving Tim Boyle after two starts and signing Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in the team’s latest shuffle at the quarterback position. Boyle mostly struggled while replacing the benched Zach Wilson the past two games. CBS Sports first reported the moves. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the moves. The Jets are mired in a five-game losing streak. Aaron Rodgers has been sidelined since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York in the season opener.

