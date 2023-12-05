Jets waive QB Tim Boyle and sign QB Brett Rypien off Seahawks’ practice squad

The New York Jets waived Tim Boyle after two starts and signed Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in the team’s latest shuffle at the quarterback position. Boyle mostly struggled while replacing the benched Zach Wilson the past two games. The Jets are mired in a five-game losing streak. Aaron Rodgers has been sidelined since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York in the season opener. Rodgers defended Wilson during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and scolded the team for allowing sources to leak information after a report by The Athletic on Monday said Wilson was reluctant to resume his starting role.

