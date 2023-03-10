Jets waiting on Rodgers as they prepare for free agency

The Jets must settle their quarterback situation first, with a decision by Aaron Rodgers on his playing future looming and New York hoping to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from Green Bay. If Rodgers decides to return to the Packers or retires, the Jets must turn their focus to Jimmy Garoppolo, set to become a free agent, or perhaps even Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore. Improving the offensive line is a priority with center and both tackle spots possible free-agent targets. They need depth on the defensive line and at linebacker. They filled a big need by agreeing with Baltimore on a trade for safety Chuck Clark.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.