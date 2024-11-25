Jets’ Ulbrich says Rodgers ‘absolutely’ remains the team’s starting quarterback

New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Aaron Rodgers “absolutely” will remain the team’s starting quarterback and start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers turns 41 next Monday and has been hampered at times during the Jets’ 3-8 start by various injuries to his left leg, including a sore knee, sprained ankle and balky hamstring. Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers came back from the bye-week break feeling healthier than he has in recent weeks. Ulbrich said there has been no discussions about shutting Rodgers down. The Jets have lost seven of eight and are likely to miss the postseason for the 14th straight year.

