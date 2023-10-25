Jets tweak their schedule to try to avoid a repeat of last season’s post-bye collapse

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets were flying high entering their bye-week break last year, with a playoff run a real possibility. That all ended with a thud after a few days off. The Jets went on to lose seven of their final eight games, including the last six to finish 7-10 and were left wondering what could’ve been. In an effort to try to avoid that type of collapse with this season’s squad at 3-3, Robert Saleh tweaked the schedule a bit for his players and coaches to try to strike a balance between the physical and mental grind of the final 11 games.

