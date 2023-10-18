Jets trading Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs in a deal that includes draft picks, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets are trading seldom-used wide receiver Mecole Hardman back to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman signed with the Jets as a free agent last offseason and now returns to the team with which he played his first four NFL seasons and helped win two Super Bowls. The deal includes the Jets sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Chiefs for a sixth-rounder, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.