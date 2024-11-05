Jets trade wide receiver Mike Williams to Steelers, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Jets traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. Williams struggled with production in his first season with New York and became expendable when the Jets acquired Davante Adams from Las Vegas last month. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams hadn’t announced the deal. ESPN first reported the trade. Williams signed with New York in the offseason as a free agent. He had 12 catches for 166 yards in nine games.

