Jets trade defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to Broncos for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Franklin-Myers was due to count about $16.4 million on the Jets’ salary cap this season. New York cleared $7.3 million in cap space by dealing him to Denver. General manager Joe Douglas said it was going to be difficult for the Jets to keep Franklin-Myers at his salary after they acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from Philadelphia. It’s the second trade between the teams this week after New York sent quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-rounder in this week’s NFL draft to Denver for a sixth-rounder.

