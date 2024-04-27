Jets trade defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to Broncos for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE- New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos on Saturday for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, Saturday, APril 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Franklin-Myers was due to count about $16.4 million on the Jets’ salary cap this season. New York cleared $7.3 million in cap space by dealing him to Denver. General manager Joe Douglas said it was going to be difficult for the Jets to keep Franklin-Myers at his salary after they acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from Philadelphia. It’s the second trade between the teams this week after New York sent quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-rounder in this week’s NFL draft to Denver for a sixth-rounder.

