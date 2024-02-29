Jets take notice of Hardman’s plea to Chiefs during the season to ‘come get me’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jets general manager Joe Douglas says the team took notice of Super Bowl star Mecole Hardman saying on a recent podcast he told the Kansas City Chiefs to “come get me” while he was disgruntled in New York earlier this season. Douglas told reporters at the NFL combine that Hardman’s comments resonated with the team. It was not immediately certain if the Jets would pursue possible tampering charges against the Chiefs. Hardman struggled to find a role in New York’s offense after signing as a free agent. The Jets traded Hardman and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft back to the Chiefs in October for a 2025 sixth-rounder.

