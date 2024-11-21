Jets’ Super Bowl dreams with Rodgers have fizzled into a tumultuous mess with lots of uncertainty

Aaron Rodgers sat in front of a packed auditorium at the New York Jets’ facility and shared an observation a few generations of frustrated fans knew all too well. The quarterback noted at his introductory news conference that the Jets’ Super Bowl 3 trophy looked lonely. The four-time NFL MVP was there to help change that. Instead, Rodgers has become yet another failed supposed savior in a year unlike few others — if any — in franchise history. The Jets reached their bye-week break with a 3-8 record and the events that have marked the tumultuous path to this point are ugly.

