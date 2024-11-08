Jets’ Spencer Shrader expected to kick against Cardinals after another shakeup at the position

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Spencer Shrader is next up in the New York Jets’ kicking shuffle. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Shrader is likely to be the team’s kicker Sunday at Arizona after another shakeup at the position. Riley Patterson made all three of his extra point attempts last week against Houston but was released after just one game filling in for the injured Greg Zuerlein. Shrader remains on the practice squad, but will be either elevated or signed to the active roster ahead of the game against the Cardinals. The Jets also signed former Packers and 49ers kicker Anders Carlson to the practice squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.