Jets special teams ace Irvin Charles is out for the season with a torn ACL

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles is assisted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

New York Jets special teams ace Irvin Charles will be placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing the ACL in a knee last weekend. Charles was hurt while covering a punt early in the fourth quarter of New York’s 32-26 overtime loss at Miami. After missing the game against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury, cornerback Sauce Gardner appears on track to return Sunday against Jacksonville. The status of running back Breece Hall remains uncertain, though, because of an MCL injury and hyperextension in his left knee that sidelined him at Miami.

