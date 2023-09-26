Jets sign veteran Siemian to their practice squad. Kaepernick reaches out for an opportunity

The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. He gives them an experiences backup to embattled starter Zach Wilson. The team announced the move Tuesday after the 31-year-old Siemian passed a physical at the practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to New York general manager Joe Douglas asking the team to consider signing him to the practice squad. The letter was dated Sept. 21, was released on social media by rapper J. Cole. Wilson has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York.

