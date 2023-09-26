Jets sign veteran QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad as a backup to Zach Wilson

The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. He gives them an experiences backup to embattled starter Zach Wilson. The team announced the move Tuesday after the 31-year-old Siemian passed a physical at the practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Siemian has thrown for 7,027 yards and 42 touchdowns with 28 interceptions during his NFL career. Wilson has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York. Wilson has two touchdown passes and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate and is averaging just 5.6 yards per pass.

