Jets sign versatile O-lineman Wes Schweitzer

The Jets bolstered their depth on the offensive line by signing former Washington Commanders guard and center Wes Schweitzer. The signing of Schweitzer helps offset the losses of Dan Feeney, who agreed to a deal with Miami, and Nate Herbig, who signed with Pittsburgh. Terms of the deal for Schweitzer weren’t immediately available. The 29-year-old Schweitzer spent the last three seasons with Washington. He has taken snaps at every position on the O-line during his six NFL seasons. Schweitzer was a sixth-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2017 out of San Jose State and played three seasons with the Falcons. The Jets also officially announced the re-signing of kicker Greg Zuerlein.

