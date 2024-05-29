Jets sign running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who last played in the NFL in 2020

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who last played in the NFL in 2020 because of injuries. The 28-year-old Cohen was an All-Pro as a kick return specialist in 2018 and was selected for the Pro Bowl. He broke his right leg and tore his ACL and MCL in 2020 and missed all of that season and the following season. During the 2022 offseason, Cohen tore an Achilles tendon. He was released by Carolina on May 10. Jets coach Robert Saleh called Cohen an “explosive playmaker.”

