Jets sign QB Boyle, Rodgers’ former backup with Packers

The New York Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system. Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season. The Packers and Jets have been in negotiations for several weeks to complete a trade that would send Rodgers to New York as the team’s starting quarterback. The 28-year-old Boyle has thrown for 574 yards and three touchdowns with eight interceptions in 17 career NFL games, including three starts with Detroit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.